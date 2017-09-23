Coimabatore boy arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his cousin and impregnating her near Kovanur

Coimbatore,Sept23:A 19-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his cousin and impregnating her near Kovanur in the city outskirts, police said.

Representative Image Coimbatore: The incident occurred about six months ago when the accused had gone to his aunt’s house to attend a temple festival and had reportedly sexually assaulted the girl, an 8th class student, and also threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed it to others, they said.

The incident came to light recently, as the girl complained of severe stomach pain and doctors who attended to her revealed that she was five months pregnant, police said.

However, considering her health condition, the foetus was removed, they said.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 and Indran was arrested, they said.Â Blood samples of both Indran and the girl were taken and sent to a laboratory in Chennai, police said