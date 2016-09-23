Coimbatore : Bandh called by Hindu Munnani turns violent

Coimbatore, Sept 23 : A state-wide dawn to dusk bandh called today by Hindu Munnani in protest against the alleged murder of its spokesperson turned violent and targeted police, as some miscreants torched a police vehicle in Thudiyalur on the city outskirts.

Hindu Munnani spokesperson Sarikumar was returning home last night when he was allegedly murdered by four persons, riding two motorcycles, prompting the Munnani to announce a state-wide dawn to dusk bandh.

Nearly 500 workers gathered outside the Big Bazaar Street Police station after five Munnani workers were arrested this morning. They were demanding their release and accused police of failing to nab the accused.

The situation, however, was brought under control by City Police Commissioner, A Amalraj, who rushed to the spot and assured the release of the arrested workers, after which the activists dispersed.

Meanwhile, a police head constable, Bala, was injured when two groups indulged in stone pelting in Kottaimedu in the city over closure of shops in the area.

However, the crowd was dispersed after a cane charge.

As Sarikumar’s body, with 11 sickle injuries, was reaching his residence, some miscreants put on fire a police vehicle in Thudiyalur on Mettupalayam Road and also targeted media persons, covering the funeral procession.

Three police personnel sustained burn injuries in the incident. Fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

Following reports of police vehicles being targeted, Amalraj and District Collector, T N Hariharan rushed to the spot, police sources said.

Amid reports of torching of cars, some miscreants allegedly indulged in arson and ransacked a few shops.

Also, there were reports that some miscreants have hurled petrol bombs at three places in the city, escalating tension in the city, police said.

However, with additional police force from nearby Tirupur, police are keeping strict vigil to bring the situation under control, they said.