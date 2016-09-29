Coimbatore : Wife of murdered Hindu Munnani activist attempts suicide

Coimbatore, Sept 29: Days after a Hindu Munnani functionary was hacked to death by a four-member gang, his wife attempted suicide in her house here today, police said.

30-year-old S Yamuna, wife of C Sasikumar, consumed poison and had been admitted to a private hospital, they said.

Her relatives saw her consuming the poison and falling unconscious. They rushed her to the hospital.

Hindu Munnani State Spokesperson Mookambikai Mani said Yamuna’s condition was stable.

She is responding to treatment, he said.

40-year-old Sasikumar was hacked to death on September 22 here, leading to tension in the district and neighbouring Tirupur.

Sasikumar, district spokesperson of the organisation, was returning home in Subramaniampalayam, in the outskirts, on a two-wheeler when the unidentified assailants chased him on motorcycles and attacked him with sickles.

The killing had triggered protests which turned violent during the funeral procession here. Senior BJP leaders, including Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan had condemned the murder. The probe in the incident has been transferred to the Crime-Branch CID.