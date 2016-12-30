Cold waves grip Delhi; train, flight services affected

New Delhi, Dec 30: As the dense fog continues to grip northern India, due to the fall in temperature, several train and flight services have been affected on Friday morning.

As many as 13 international and 13 domestic flights, arriving and departing from Delhi, got delayed due to foggy weather while two domestic flights were cancelled.

At least 54 trains were delayed and 12 were rescheduled due to poor visibility and other operational reasons. The meteorological department has predicted that the nation will witness an ‘above normal’ winter this season.