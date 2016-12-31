Coldplay-artist-Chris-Martin-pays-tribute-to-George-Michael

London, Dec 31 :Coldplay frontman Chris Martin visited a homeless shelter earlier this week to play a surprise performance. He decided to pay tribute to late singer George Michael by singing holiday classic “Last Christmas”.

He visited the Crisis at Christmas homeless shelter, which shared a Facebook post featuring a video of Martin’s performance on Thursday night, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“A huge thank you to Coldplay’s Chris Martin for dropping by our Crisis at Christmas centres and entertaining our guests. Here he performing a wonderful tribute to George Michael with our very own King of Karaoke – Crisis Christmas guest Kevin,” the post read.

In the one-minute clip, Martin is seen playing the guitar and singing along with a guest named Kevin, who takes the lead vocals.

Another attendee named Matthew shared on Instagram a photograph with Martin.

“That moment when Coldplay’s Chris Martin drops into the Crisis at Christmas shelter, with no fuss, no fanfare and no press, to help make tea and coffee and also play guitar so guests can have a sing song,” Matthew captioned the image.

–IANS