Coldplay is playing inMumbai on November 19 and it’s Free

Mumbai,Sept10:Coldplay playing in India has become quite a thing. Ever since they visited India last year, rumours of their concert in the country have not stopped. On September 9, a Mid-Day report put the rumours to rest and confirmed that the Rock band is going to finally play on November 19 in Mumbai but it also gave a shocker which left people absolutely heartbroken. The report said the tickets are going to cost between Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 lakh. However, the official announcement by the band or the organisers was not made.

But after the report went viral on social media and Coldplay’s fans in India lost it over the ticket prices, the organisers Global Citizen thought it’s time to make the right information official.

If you were worried about how you’ll afford the tickets. Stop right there because they’re free. Yes, you read that right. The tickets are absolutely free but you can’t just walk-in and get them. You have to earn them.

In their very first event in India as a part of Global Poverty Project that aims to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030, the organisers want you to do good deeds and earn a ticket for yourself. “@coldplay headline the 1st #GlobalCitizen Festival in India on 11/19! Tix are FREE by taking action,” Global Citizen tweeted from its official handle.

.@coldplay headline the 1st #GlobalCitizen Festival in India on 11/19! Tix are FREE by taking action. More Monday! https://t.co/ZURJFfOCxo — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 9, 2016

On September 12, you’ll know what exactly you’ll have to do to get your hands on the tickets. “Starting Monday, tickets to the Global Citizen Festival in India can be earned through the new platform by signing up to become a Global Citizen and completing the festival’s action campaigns at GlobalCitizen.IN. In its first year, Global Citizen India will offer a wide cross-section of content and actions focused on creating meaningful impacts in the areas of education, equality, and clean water and sanitation,” they wrote on their website.

The Global Citizen Festival is in its fifth year and has had stars like Metallica, Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Rihanna perform for it. And just FYI, Chris Martin, Coldplay’s lead singer is the creative director of the festival.

In earlier festivals, people have been asked to sign petitions, write letters to politicians or share information on social media, and carry out social media campaigns to earn points which will eventually help them to buy the ticket using those points.

So no, you guys, the tickets will not cost Rs 25,000 or more. They’ll be FREE!