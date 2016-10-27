College students clean KSRTC busses in Swachh Bharat campaign in Kochi

Kochi,Oct27: Students of St Xavier’s College turned proponents of cleanliness recently and KSRTC bus drivers were surprised when around 27 NSS students along with two teachers marched to the nearest bus stand from the college and made sure that the buses sparkled before they left the stand

It was during a seven-day camp at Ashokapuram ,Aluva ,that the idea of cleaning buses struck the students, says Resmi Varghese, assistant professor of the college, who headed the activity . She adds, “We had earlier cleaned railway stations and public spaces. However, a bus was something new. The motive behind this was to send a strong message to the people so that they can derive inspiration from the act.“

One day prior to the entire cleaning process, they took permission from the station master, Resmi says.

Meanwhile, cleaning an entire bus might seem like a humungous task but the students say they had fun. Liandra Pius, a student, says that they were provided with the necessary equipment by the Regional Transport Officer.“We were all in full spirits. There was so much enthusiasm that each one of us were actively involved in the clean-up act. We were least bothered about our clothes getting soiled.“

Fathima Kunjumon, another volunteer, says that the fact that it was a united effort triggered more interest in them to per form the task.

She explains, “We cleaned a luxury bus and an ordinary bus, and the entire activity lasted for about three hours.“

People including Assistant Transport Officer and some of the drivers congratulated the students for their selfless effort, they say .