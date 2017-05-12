Kolkata,May12: Colombia soccer legend Carlos Valderrama may be seen in action with Argentine great Diego Maradona in Kolkata to kick-off a football carnival less than a month before the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Having already confirmed Maradona’s visit to the city on September 19-20, the organisers on Friday said they were now trying to bring Valderrama also.

“We are trying to rope him (Valderrama) in also. Talks have reached an advanced stage with him and his appearance fee and other details are being negotiated,” Satadru Dutta, partner of 7d Ventures and Founder of Moksh Sports Ventures, the promoter of Maradona and Valderrama’s trip, told IANS.

“He will be part of the charity match like Maradona and will play either with him or for Sourav (Ganguly),” Dutta added.

Maradona’s two-day visit to the city would see a charity match involving former Indian captain Ganguly, a keen football lover himself.

Besides Ganguly, a clutch of other celebrities are likely to be involved too.

Valderrama, the Colombia midfielder who is known for his passes, technical skills, and elegance with the ball, met Maradona earlier in May during the 67th FIFA Congress.

The 55-year-old two-time South American Footballer of the Year (1987, 1993) is the most capped player in Colombia’s history and was part of the team from 1985 till 1998.

Valderrama made 111 international appearances, scoring 11 goals and also skippering the side in 1990, 1994 and 1998 World Cups.