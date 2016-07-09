Colombian Farc rebels to disown guerilla unit

Bogota July 9:The senior command of the Colombian Farc rebels has said it will disown one of its guerrilla units if it refuses to demobilise.

A commander in eastern Colombia said units that did not accept peace terms being finalised with the government would have to leave the organisation.

On Friday, a senior Colombian official said two Farc units were refusing to lay down their arms.

Alejandro Ordonez said they were heavily involved in drug trafficking.

President Juan Manuel Santos has said that rebels who reject the peace deal will end up in prison or in the grave.

Mr Ordonez’s office is independent of the president and he has been a critic of the peace talks that have been taking place for more than three years in Havana.

