Colombian husband throws wife out the window, barricades self in Rome
Rome,Jan 4:A woman sustained fractures to her legs after her Colombian husband allegedly threw her out of a third floor apartment window in Rome after a drunken row on New Year’s Day.
The woman fell 10 metres onto the roof of garage in the Torre Angela district on Rome’s outskirts and was conscious when emergency services arrived.
Neighbours said they heard the couple arguing furiously and screaming followed by a crashing sound.