Lucknow, June : Combined driving licence for two and four-wheelers will not be issued in Lucknow and applicants can include other vehicle types only after qualifying the driving skill test.

Irrespective of whether they know how to drive a car or not, people in Uttar Pradesh obtain a driving licence for both two and four-wheelers. As per the MV Act one can obtain a licence for a vehicle only after one clears the driving skill test for that vehicle. UP will now enforce this strictly.

Only 83,000 cars were registered in Lucknow in 2015 while number of DLs issued for cars was 2.8lakh. The number was high in all six zones where regional transport department conducted a survey. Only 4 lakh cars were bought in UP, while the number of car-related DLs issued was 14lakh.

Following the survey findings and with respect to road safety, the department restricted issuing combined DLs for a month from April 15 to May 15 on a temporary basis. “June onwards it has been enforced permanently,” said sources in the department.

The decision comes in the wake of more than 8% increase in number of deaths in road traffic accidents (RTA) in the state in 2015 and 4% increase in number of those left grievously injured in 2014.

Maximum number of motorcycles and two-wheelers – at least 4.8 lakh – were registered in Lucknow zone comprising the state capital and nearby districts but only 29,500 DLs for two-wheelers were issued.

Applicants will be tested for their driving skills and issued DL for four-wheeler only after they qualify. The department will lift ban on issuing combined DL once it has infrastructure to test DL applicants for two and four-wheelers.

Those who already hold a combined DL will continue to use the licence.

The other five zones, Varanasi, Kanpur, Meerut, Agra and Bareilly also score low on new DLs sought for single vehicle type. In 2015, 19.7 lakh two-wheelers got registered in the state but only 1.03 lakh DLs were issued for two-wheeler drivers. Similarly, while 4.1 lakh four-wheelers were registered, only 18,000 DLs were issued for cars, SUVs, jeeps and other private four-wheeler vehicles.