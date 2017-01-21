Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma ventures into production of “Firangi’

Mumbai, Jan 21: Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is venturing into production with his upcoming film Firangi.

Kapil, who is undergoing regressive training for his role in the film, announced the news on Twitter on Saturday.

My first Bollywood movie as a producer Firangi Coming soon Need your blessings, tweeted Kapil, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Other details about the movie are still under wraps.

Kapil came into limelight when he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. After that he went on to do shows like âJhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6â and âComedy Circusâ before starting his popular show âComedy Nights with Kapilâ, under his home production.

He is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show.