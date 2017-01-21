Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma ventures into production of “Firangi’
Mumbai, Jan 21: Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma is venturing into production with his upcoming film Firangi.
Kapil, who is undergoing regressive training for his role in the film, announced the news on Twitter on Saturday.
My first Bollywood movie as a producer Firangi Coming soon Need your blessings, tweeted Kapil, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.
Other details about the movie are still under wraps.
Kapil came into limelight when he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3. After that he went on to do shows like âJhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6â and âComedy Circusâ before starting his popular show âComedy Nights with Kapilâ, under his home production.
He is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show.