Comedian Raju Srivastav cancels his show in Pakistan over Uri Attacks

Mumbai, Sep 24: Popular Indian comedian Raju Srivastav has refused to go to Pakistan for a comedy show, in the wake of the recent Uri attacks. Apparently, Raju had been invited to come to Pakistan to do a comedy show.

In a video posted on twitter, Raju is seen explaining the reasons why he doesn’t want to go to Pakistan to “entertain those who murder our soldiers.”

This is what Raju had to say:

“Pakistan se mujhe comedy show ke liye invite kiya gaya hai. Lekin roz ham border pe dekh rahe hain, jung ho rahi hai, hamare soldiers maare ja rahe hain. Un faujiyon ke gharon ka maatam maine dekha, unke parivaar waale bilakh rahe hain. Pakistan hamesha dhokha deta hai aur ham log hamesha dosti ka hath badhate hain, bada dil dikhate hain lekin uska kuch faayda nahi hota. Is samay jo haalat hain, mujhe lagta hai isme main kya jaunga Pakistan logon ko hasaane? Kaise comedy karunga andar se? Comedy toh andar se hogi na, dil se hogi. Toh main… I don’t want to go to Pakistan. Hamara India bohot achcha hai. Yahan sabke liye, sabko bohot samman hai, pyar hai, bhaichaara hai. We’re happy here. Main Pakistan show karne nahi jaunga.”