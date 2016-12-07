Comedienne Amy Schumer shames body shamers and bullies online

NewYork,Dec7:After facing criticism after it was revealed that Schumer is in talks to star in an upcoming live-action “Barbie” film, the “Trainwreck” actress took to Instagram to let the public know she doesn’t take the backlash too seriously.

“Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so,” the comedienne said.

Schumer went on to write, “I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where’s the shame? It’s not there. It’s an illusion.”

This isn’t the first time Schumer has addressed comments about her body. Earlier this year, she also turned to social media after Glamour labeled her as plus-size, saying, “Young girls seeing my body type thinking that is plus size? What are your thoughts? Mine are not cool glamour not glamourous.”

Though Schumer has faced many negative comments in the past, she isn’t letting the criticism affect her self-esteem. In fact, she’s laughing.

“Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself I am out there fighting for you, for us,” she said. “And I want you to fight for yourself too! We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them.