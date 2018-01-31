Comic Dismissals | ICC Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating a match from the Ajman All Stars League

a funny video surfaced in social media leading to controversial match-fixing detail. A match from the T20 Ajman All-Stars League, held in the United Arab Emirates, is under the radar of ICC anti-corruption unit now because of the unusual way of dismissals.

In theT20 Ajman All-Stars League, held in the United Arab Emirates, Sharjah Warriors put a modest total of 136 runs from 20 overs. But in reply, Dubai stars got out for 46 hours and players were spotted deliberately losing the wickets.

The ICC Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating a match from the Ajman All Stars League recently played in the UAE Here’s some match footage 😳pic.twitter.com/azU1Cr86e0 — The Cricket Paper (@TheCricketPaper) January 30, 2018

After the video went viral and lot more discussions started over it, ICC anti-corruption dept started a quick look at the issue and started the investigation.

There is currently an ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation underway in relation to the Ajman All-Stars League held recently in the UAE,” Alex Marshall, the general manager of the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit, said in a statement.The ICC ACU works to uphold integrity in cricket, and in keeping with that role, we are talking to players and officials and will not make any further comment at this time.”