“Commando 2′ on location let’s shoot negativity away,” – Vidyut Jamwal

Mumbai, July 4 : Action star Vidyut Jamwal, who is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film “Commando 2”, has shared a photograph of himself from the location.
In the photograph posted on twitter, Vidyut is seen in a black bullet-proof jacket and holding a gun.
“Commando 2′ on location let’s shoot negativity away,” Vidyut tweeted.
#commando2 #on location let’s shoot negativity away pic.twitter.com/LW1TjwteiS
— Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) July 4, 2016
Actress Esha Gupta is also a part of the film.
The film has been produced by “Namastey London” director Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who was responsible for giving Vidyut the break as a baddie opposite John Abraham in “Force”, which fetched him the Filmfare award for best debut.
