“Commando 2′ on location let’s shoot negativity away,” – Vidyut Jamwal

July 4, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, July 4 : Action star Vidyut Jamwal, who is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film “Commando 2”, has shared a photograph of himself from the location.

In the photograph posted on twitter, Vidyut is seen in a black bullet-proof jacket and holding a gun.

“Commando 2′ on location let’s shoot negativity away,” Vidyut tweeted.

Actress Esha Gupta is also a part of the film.

The film has been produced by “Namastey London” director Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who was responsible for giving Vidyut the break as a baddie opposite John Abraham in “Force”, which fetched him the Filmfare award for best debut.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Zayn Malik steps into Bollywood, records his first Hindi song
Israeli PM on a six-day visit, also to get a taste of Bollywood
Report says Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent: Actress terms news as nonsense
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wishes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday
Movie star Jackie Chan impressed with Bollywood dance style
Action King Jackie Chan saying ‘Salman, Aamir Khan are best action stars in B’wood’
Top