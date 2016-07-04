“Commando 2′ on location let’s shoot negativity away,” – Vidyut Jamwal

Mumbai, July 4 : Action star Vidyut Jamwal, who is currently busy shooting for the upcoming film “Commando 2”, has shared a photograph of himself from the location.

In the photograph posted on twitter, Vidyut is seen in a black bullet-proof jacket and holding a gun.

“Commando 2′ on location let’s shoot negativity away,” Vidyut tweeted.

Actress Esha Gupta is also a part of the film.

The film has been produced by “Namastey London” director Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who was responsible for giving Vidyut the break as a baddie opposite John Abraham in “Force”, which fetched him the Filmfare award for best debut.