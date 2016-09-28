Committing suicide because of CBI harassment: BK Bansal’s suicide note

New Delhi, Sep 28: NDTV reports that corruption-accused bureaucrat BK Bansal in his suicide note alleges harassment by the CBI. Says wife and daughter were ‘tortured’ by women officers. The note names a CBI DIG and two women officers and said they tortured his wife and daughter. The note also said he was committing suicide because of CBI harassment.

Ex-Director General Corporate Affairs and his son Yogesh on Tuesday committed suicide at their residence in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar, two months after Bansal’s wife and daughter allegedly committed suicide.

Bansal (60) and Yogesh (30) were founded hanging in their flat by their maid, and had also left a suicide note, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rishipal Singh said.