Commodity broker sells stolen Dell laptop worth Rs 49,000 on Paytm website

Delhi,July31:A 25-year-old commodity broker, residing in Sector 46, was allegedly sold a stolen Dell laptop worth Rs 49,000 on Paytm website. The police have registered an FIR at Sector 50 station based on the man’s complaint. Gaurav Saroha , the complainant, said he bought the laptop on PayTM in May. PayTM Mall spokesperson said the matter was being investigated and appropriate action will be taken against the seller had ordered the laptop on May 24 for Rs 48,999 and received it on May 29.

“While activating the new laptop, the Windows operating system stopped installing at the last stage and showed an error message. I gave me an error message every time I tried,”Saroha said. He contacted the Dell customer care. After numerous calls to Dell, I was told that the laptop in question was stolen.