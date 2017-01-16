Competitions are conducted to promote sports snd to develop sports infrastructure in country, says Vijay Goel

New Delhi, Jan. 16: Sports Minister Vijay Goel said Khelo India National-level competitions for various sports for Under-14 and Under-17 children which aims to create sports infrastructure in the country.

The competitions in Delhi have been organized by Sports Authority of India(SAI) under aegis of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in swimming, cycling and wrestling.

Speaking on the occasion, Goel said “the competitions are being conducted not only to promote sports at grass-root level but also help create sports infrastructure in the country.”

The Minister said a national portal for sports talent search will be launched in this month by his Ministry.

Approximately 1,000 participants from more than 25 states/Union territories are taking part in the national competitions for which entry for spectators to watch the events is free at all venues.

Goel said that Khelo India Competitions are being conducted not only to promote sports at grass-root level but also to help create sports infrastructure in the country.

“It will provide a platform to the budding talents to compete at national level. Talent identification would also be done in the process for grooming them to achieve excellence at international level,” he said.

He said a National portal for Sports Talent Search will be launched in this month itself by his Ministry.

Khelo India National level Competitions will be conducted in different disciplines in January and Febuary, 2017. (ANI)