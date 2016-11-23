Complaint filed against British rock band Coldplay for ‘disrespecting’ national flag

New Delhi, Nov 23: An advocate has filed a complaint at north Delhi’s Roop Nagar Police Station today against British rock band Coldplay for allegedly dishonouring the national flag during their performance at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

Gaurav Gulati, an advocate, has submitted a complaint against Coldplay and its frontman Chris Martin alleging, ‘They can be seen to dishonour our National Flag by tying it on the back of his jeans and dancing in objective positions (sic).’

‘In the video/photo it can be seen that the band had used our Indian National Flag to cover their musical instruments,’ he said.

Gulati said an FIR should be filed against the band and the singer for dishonouring the national flag during their performance in Mumbai on Saturday.