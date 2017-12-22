Complaint filed against Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty alleging derogatory use of language

New Delhi, Dec 22: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought a reply from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the police commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai over complaints against Bollywood actor Salman Khan and actress Shilpa Shetty for allegedly using derogatory language against the Scheduled Castes in TV shows.

The NCSC has asked to file a reply on the action taken against the actors as per the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 2015, within a week.

The commission issued the notice after it received a complaint from an ex-chairman of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Harnam Singh.

Singh, in his complaint, said that the actors used the word ‘bhangi’ in TV shows which clearly insults the entire Valmiki community of the world.

Salman had used the word during the promotion of his film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’While referring to his dancing skills. Shilpa had reportedly used the word to describe how she looks at home. (ANI)

