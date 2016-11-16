Income Tax complaint filed against Galli Janardhan Reddy’s wedding splurge

Bengaluru, Nov 16 :A complaint has been filed with the directorate general of Income Tax (investigations) in connection with the lavish wedding that Gali Janardhan Reddy is organizing for his daughter,Brahmani Reddy.It is highly hypocritical that,when the whole country is standing in queues to get their hard earned money exchanged and a single lavish wedding is being organized by a person of political heading especially from BJP, the complaint also states.

T Narasimha Murthy in his complaint has questioned the extravagant nature of the wedding and has sought an investigation into the same. The wedding has raised many eye brows for the lavish settings and kind of money that is being spent. Many in the BJP have decided to give the wedding to be held on Wednesday a skip.

Sources say that the leaders decided to avoid the wedding since it comes at a time when the centre has unleashed havoc on black money in the form of demonetization. Reddy who was a minister in the BJP government in Karnataka was arrested for illegal mining in 2011. He spent almost three years in jail before being granted bail by the Supreme Court in 2015.

Reddy is supposed to have made Rs 5,000 crore (the CBI’s conservative’s estimate) through iron ore mining in Bellary. Despite the majority of his property being confiscated, despite 40 months in an Andhra Pradesh jail for illegal mining among other charges, this week he is spending an estimated Rs 550 crore on his daughter Brahmani’s wedding.

Twenty-one-year-old Brahmani, a BBM graduate, is getting married to 25-year-old Rajiv Reddy, son of Hyderabad-based businessman Vikram Deva Reddy. Vikram Reddy is a highly successful industrialist with businesses abroad as well, and Rajiv apparently works at his father’s overseas operations (which remains opaque but is widely rumoured to be mining in Africa).

The wedding is scheduled to take place at Bengaluru Palace Grounds, one of the premier wedding venues in the city. Fifty thousand guests are expected.

There has also been an informal directive within the BJP, amounting to a whip of sorts, that no central minister or state BJP member should attend the wedding.

Reddy has rented about 36 acres of land at the sprawling Bengaluru Palace for this week’s extravaganza.

A replica of the Vijayanagar kingdom has also been erected over many acres, and Reddy has roped in an impressive lineup of top Bollywood, Tollywood and Kannada artistes, along with scores of musicians and dancers, to perform at the venue. Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia are widely rumoured to be performing at the wedding, while some sources claim that only Sonu Nigam, and certainly not SRK, is coming.

Brijesh Kalappa, Supreme Court advocate and legal advisor to Karnataka state government, says that Janardhan Reddy is probably not worried about coming under the authorities’ radar again due to this wedding. “The state government has no business taking wedding expenses into account,” he says. “That’s the job of the IT department, which is under the Central government.

The CBI will maintain a safe distance from this wedding.”

Chartered planes are ferrying guests and invitees from different parts of the country. At the venue itself, guests are travelling on cushioned bullock carts, viewing the master craftsmen at work and checking out the model, traditional houses. If bored, they can instead visit a scaled replica of the school where Janardhan Reddy studied in his hometown.

Reddy clearly shares this opinion. He has offered to take the reporters around the venue and has invited them to attend the wedding itself if they wish to attend. “I am accountable to the authorities, and I will present the complete balance sheet of the wedding expenses once the event is over,” Reddy has told the media.

Reports have already suggested that the entire wedding has been carefully strategized as a launch pad to return to power and cleanse the humiliating stain of his jail conviction. Some speculate that Reddy has offered to bankroll the BJP’s next election bid in the state. Senior Congress leader KC Kondaiah told News18, “They believe that all publicity is good publicity. Four years in jail does not seem to have ended his ego and ambition. By using his daughter’s wedding, he is trying to stage a comeback. The BJP, which had distanced itself from him, is once again entertaining him.

Janardhana Reddy never had a college education,but grew politicthe under thge aeigs of Mrs Sushma Swaraj.

In 1998, Janardhana Reddy’s finance company, Ennoble India Savings, collapsed, leaving unpaid debts of over Rs. 200 crores. However, by 2008, he and his wife declared assets of Rs. 1.20 billion.

The Reddy brothers obtained their first lease for an iron mine in 2004 when the Indian National Congress party led the government in Karnataka state. Since then, their rise has been meteoric, driven by soaring commodity prices, primarily due to demand for iron ore from China.

Born into a Telugu-speaking family, Janardhana Reddy also wields considerable influence in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. He was close to former chief minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy and his son Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is alleged that it was this influence that he wielded with the Congress party that enabled him to obtain the iron ore mining license in Bellary from the Congress state government in Karnataka in 2004.

The CBI is also investigating the alleged bribing of Hyderabad Special Court judge T.Pattabhirama Rao to secure bail for G. Janardhana Reddy in the Obulapuram Mining Company case, by his family members (G.Somashekar Reddy & H.Suresh Babu). Further investigations by CBI implicated others, including a retired judge T.V. Chalapathi Rao, in the “Cash for Bail” scandal.