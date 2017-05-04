Complaint against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah filed with Lokayukta

Bengaluru/Karnataka, May 4: A complaint has been filed against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and 27 other ministers with the Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday over the transfer of police officers in the state.

The complainant was filed by Chief of Karnataka Police, Mahasangha, Shashidhar Venugopal.

Venugopal had approached the Lokayukta against Siddaramaiah and 27 pastors of his bureau. He asserted that expansive scale debasement occurred in the exchange of police authorities on New Year eve.

A year ago, 41 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were moved in a noteworthy reshuffle of the police compel in Karnataka on December 31.

Other than Siddaramaiah and his priests, Venugopal has additionally named 21 cops in his objection. Venugopal asserted that police authorities paid cash to clergymen for ideal exchanges and arrangements.

Venugopal had asked the Lokayukta to dispatch a test against all names in his objection.

Reports had before expressed that Siddaramaiah had attempted to raise a blend of old and new cops in Bengaluru and different spots remembering the 2018-Assembly decisions.

The individuals who were exchanged from their posts incorporated the then police magistrate of Bengaluru city, N. S Megharik, who was made the head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). (ANI)