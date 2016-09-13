Complaint of sexual harassment by Delhi women cops against senior officer pending for over 2 months

NewDelhi,Sept13:The Delhi Police make tall claims when it comes to taking action for women’s security. However, when it comes to acting against their own men who have been accused of sexually harassing the women staff, the urgency to walk-the-talk is apparently missing.

For the past few months, a complaint submitted by a group of women police personnel — from one particular unit — against one of their superior officers is with the higher ups, but no legal action has been taken so far.

As many as 24 women had submitted the complaint at least two months ago, said sources.

They accused an inspector rank officer of sexually harassing them.

Keeping it vague

Delhi Police spokesperson Rajan Bhagat confirmed the receipt of the complaint and said that it was forwarded to the sexual harassment committee within the department.

He did not comment on the exact date or the progress of the probe.

“The matter is being looked into,” Mr. Bhagat said.

These women range from constables to assistant sub inspectors.

One of the alleged victims said she had joined the force on compassionate grounds after the death of her husband.

She raised the matter with her own DCP, but things took a turn for the worse from there on as not only did he fail to mend his ways but managed to ensure that she got the toughest assignments, said a senior police officer from the vigilance unit.

The woman then approached Delhi Police Commissioner Alok Kumar Verma and also forwarded a copy of the complaint to the Delhi Commission of Women.

Mr. Verma referred the matter to the sexual harassment committee. Following suit, 23 other woman lodged similar complaints and said that the officer had passed lewd remarks against them.

The Hindu spoke to the head of the concerned unit who confirmed that the complaint was made but said the probe was with headquarters.

None of the officers commented on what action has been taken against the accused officer.