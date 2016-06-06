‘Complete jungle raj’ in Delhi: Kejriwal

New Delhi, June 6 : Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged there was “complete jungle raj” in Delhi and blamed Prime Minster Narendra Modi and Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung for it.

“Complete jungle raj in Delhi. LG/Modiji failed miserably. What have they done to control deteriorating law and order?” the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader asked in a tweet.

His comments came a day after a 50-year-old woman and her two daughters, aged 19 and nine, were found murdered at their house in Delhi’s Brahmapuri area.

Separately, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an 11-year-old boy in Mangolpuri area.

Delhi Police reports to the central government in the capital, not to the city government headed by Kejriwal.