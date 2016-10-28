Completing 15 years in Indian cinema, Boman Irani feels he is “still a newcomer”

New Delhi, October 28: He has been proving his mettle in the world of Indian cinema for 15 years, but Boman Irani feels he is “still a newcomer” in the field. The versatile actor says he behaves like a junior on the set.

“I am extremely young person in the industry. You may call me a grandfather, but I am still young as an industry person. Most actors I work with, even the heroes, are senior to me. There are very few heroes who have come in after me,” Boman told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

He added: “You name any hero and all of them are senior to me. They had done work before I came in the industry. Today, we may talk about Varun (Dhawan) and Sidharth (Malhotra) and a few others…Everybody comes from a generation that started working before I made my debut. So I just see that I am still a newcomer and I will behave like a junior and I feel great about it.”

Boman is a professional theatre actor with over 40 plays to his credit, and he walked into the world of Bollywood in 2001 with “Everybody Says I’m Fine!”. He came into spotlight as J.C. Asthana in Rajkumar Hirani’s 2003 hit comedy “Munnabhai M.B.B.S”. And there was no looking back for him after that.

He followed it up with “Being Cyrus”, “Lage Raho Munna Bhai”, “Khosla Ka Ghosla”, “Don – The Chase Begins Again”, “3 Idiots” and “Happy New Year”.

Boman, who is the brand ambassador for Ambi Pur India, asserts there are still so many milestones for him to cross in showbiz.

“People talk about these years as if they were long years. When I look over my shoulder, I feel like it was yesterday, genuinely because I have been at it continuously for over 12 years now since ‘Munnabhai’ release. I don’t think of it as long journey. I am in the middle with a lot more to go for me,” said the 56-year-old.