Chennai, Sep 08: Comptroller and Auditor General in Tamil Nadu, has poked holes in the Jayalalithaa Government’s Amma Canteen Program.

According to a report in News 18, the CAG report has shown the lapses in the management of resources in Amma Canteens. Amma canteens have failed to observe norms of “regularity, propriety and economy”, according to the reports.

The report points out mismanagement in purchase of items for the canteens that cost the state exchequer over Rs 5 crore.

The report also says that the corporations have failed to assess the required manpower.

The CAG rapped state government saying it did not issue guidelines regarding financial transactions.

AIADMK has replied to the CAG assuring that the government will look into the matter and issue proper guidelines to maintain uniformity of accounts.

The reports also point out the widening deficit in local bodies such as Chennai Corporation owing to the increase in expenditure on Amma Canteens.