Confirmed! Deepika Padukone to FINALLY romance Salman Khan in Kabir Khan’s next!

For the longest time fans have been dying to see Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone share the same frame and seems like the wait is over. After the super successful Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kabir Khan will team up with Salman for the third time. A source close to the actor exclusively told BollywoodLife, “Salman has signed his next after Sultan and will be seen opposite Deepika.” When we asked our source if the Salman – Deepika film would be a love story, our source said, ” Kabir’s next would not be a love story, it will be an action thriller.”

Deepika has been wanting to work with the Bigg Boss host for the longest time. The actress was in the race for starring opposite Khan in Sultan but things did not work out at that point and Anushka Sharma was finalised for Ali Abbas Zafar’s film. Ms Padukone is currently busy with her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel which is all set to release early 2017. The actress has been in Toronto shooting for the film since the beginning of the year and had not signed any Bollywood film after her last release – Bajirao Mastani.

On the other hand, Salman too hasn’t signed anything after Sultan which releases on Eid and is all set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. The BB actor will team up with Kabir after delivering two blockbusters in the form of Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Though the filmmaker had confirmed about working with Salman for the third time, he did not share more details about it earlier. He was quoted saying, “I share a comfortable working relationship with Salman. Moreover, after two major hits, I am definitely going to make another movie with him. However, right now I cannot tell if it will be my next film or not.”