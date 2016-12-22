Congress MP Shashi Tharoor releases ‘An Era of Darkness’,book

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 22:An Era of Darkness, the latest book by Shashi Throor MP, was released by Kerala Governor Justice (Retd) P Sathasivam here today.
Handing over the first copy to film director Adoor Gopalakrishnan, the Governor said the book is a solid extension of Tharoor,s Oxford Speech which had gone viral in social media, and it enlightens about various facets of India’s ignored glorious past and simultaneously argues how the colonial rulers robbed the country. The book will help the younger generation to know more about India’s ‘unknown’ history better.
“The book says the British Empire was responsible for reducing India, one of the world’s richest countries in the 17th century, to one of the poorest in the 20th century,” the Governor said.

