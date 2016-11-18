Congress accused the government for ‘branding’ people through its ‘fascist act’ of inking

New Delhi, Nov 18: Congress on accused the government of “branding” people through its “fascist act” of inking those exchanging demonetised currency notes even as it charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with “disrespecting” Parliament by not hearing out concerns raised by members on demonetization.

Party spokesperson Anand Sharma said the Modi government was “insulting and harassing” crores of Indians by subjecting them to stand in long queues to withdraw money and demanded apology from the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. “The decision to put indelible ink on fingers of account holders is a senseless, Fascist and Nazist act of branding people. It is shameful that they have done so with foreign tourists. Instead of sermonising, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Finance minister should hang their heads in shame and apologise to the people,” he told PTI.

He said the Prime Minister saying that he will not answer the concerns raised by opposition members in Parliament shows how he is “disrespecting” Parliament. “The PM’s stand in not being present in Parliament smacks of arrogance and disrespect for the institution of Parliament. Narendra Modi does not have the courage to face the truth and lacks the grace to apologise to the people for the suffering inflicted on crores of Indians,” he said. The Congress leader said India’s image globally has been besmirched with foreign missions issuing advisories to their citizens against travelling to India.

Sharma also accused the Prime Minister of indulging in “selective leaks” from September onwards and said “it is government’s failure to maintain secrecy and selectively leak the proposed step to individuals and vested interests and groups identified with BJP.” “It is a big scam which demands an investigation. The opposition demand of JPC is fully justified and we are determined to press for it,” he said.