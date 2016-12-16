Congress accuses government of breaking all morals of democracy citing demonitisation

New Delhi, December 16: The Congress, which today took the demonetisation war to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, accused the government of breaking all morals of democracy while holding the ruling dispensation responsible for disrupting the proceedings in Winter Session of Parliament.

“They broke all the morals of democracy. The government is entirely responsible for this. We presented a memorandum to the President of India. We told the President that we wanted a discussion on demonetisation in Parliament on the problems faced by farmers, small traders etc., but the government did not allow. We tried our best so that the demonetisation issue is discussed in the adjournment motion,” Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told the media.

Kharge said the opposition wanted discussion in any form so as to tell the government about the nation’s plight due to the demonetisation move.

“Earlier it used to say that the opposition is obstructing the proceedings of Parliament, but after a week we agreed to whatever they said. But the government objected to everything,” he added.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi led a considerably whittled down opposition delegation to meet President Pranab Mukherjee over the government’s decision to ban 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and its impact on the people.

The Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (United) and RJD also joined the grand old party in lodging a formal protest over the government’s demonetisation drive to President Mukherjee.

This came hours after Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and submitted a memorandum to him while highlighting the plight of the farming community.

Gandhi said Prime Minister Modi has accepted that the situation of farmers is critical in the country, but did not commit anything on waiving off their loans.

This come as the month-long Winter Session has been a virtual washout as opposition parties and the government clashed primarily over the move to ban high-value currency notes. (ANI)