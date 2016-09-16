Congress activists observes ‘bhagoda divas’ in the national capital, protesting against the absence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers

New Delhi, September 16: Congress activists on Friday observed ‘bhagoda divas’ in the national capital, protesting against the alleged absence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers from Delhi, which is currently reeling under chikungunya and dengue outbreak.

Leading the protests that were held in all the 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital, Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken attacked Kejriwal and Lt Governor Najeeb Jung for being out of the city instead of helping people at a time of crisis, reports deccanchronicle.com.

“It is extremely unfortunate that while Delhiites are facing an epidemic-like situation, the Chief Minister was campaigning in Punjab and later went to Bangalore. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is holidaying in Finland and even the Lt Governor was in the United States. One of the BJP mayors is also on a foreign jaunt,” Maken said.

The party also issued a “charge-sheet” on the “failures” of the AAP government

in Delhi and BJP-ruled MCDs in providing help to the people suffering from the mosquito-borne diseases.

Maken demanded that Kejriwal and Sisodia should return to Delhi and call an all-party meeting to fight the diseases. He also urged the central government to immediately deploy doctors and paramedical staff of army and paramilitary forces at Delhi hospitals and dispensaries, and provide free check up and treatment facilities to people suffering from these diseases.

Kejriwal had recently undergone a throat surgery in Bengaluru to cure his persistent cough.