Congress alleges Violent cow vigilantism is a part of ‘BJP’ agenda

New Delhi, July 14: The Congress on Friday alleged that violent cow vigilantism is a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) agenda.

The grand old party’s allegation came in the backdrop of yet another incident of violence triggered by the possession of beef in Nagpur in Maharashtra.

Talking to ANI, Congress leader PL Punia said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. There is no strict law that can put an end to such incidents. However, such atrocity takes place only in BJP-ruled states; looks like it is part of their agenda.”

Condemning the incident, Congress leader Tom Vadakkan asserted that it is unfortunate that in spite of repeated warnings issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, such instances continue to be reported.

“It is indeed very shocking that such things continue to take place, in spite of three consecutive warnings from the Prime Minister,” he said.

Adding to the series of unfortunate attacks on civilians in the name of cow vigilantism, a man was reportedly beaten up by a mob on Wednesday, suspecting him of carrying beef, in Nagpur district’s Bharsingi village.

Upon receiving information, the police team reached the scene of the crime immediately and began an investigation.

On Thursday, Nagpur’s Narkhed Taluka Court sent four accused, who were arrested on grounds of carrying out the attack, to five days of police remand.

(ANI)