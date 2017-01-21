Congress and SP are sinking boats, difficult for SP to return to power: Mayawati

Lucknow, Jan. 21: Taking a dig at the breakup of the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said both the parties are like sinking boats.

“The Congress and S P are sinking boats. It is difficult for the SP to return to power,” said Mayawati while addressing the media here.

Alleging the SP of goondaism by recalling Muzaffarnagar riots and Bulandshahr rape case, Mayawati said the crime rates increased under their regime.

“SP has always encourage crime. People of Uttar Pradesh cannot forget Muzaffarnagar riots, Bulandshahr rape,” she said.

“The SP government itself comprises criminals,” she added.

Taking a dig at the Congress as well, the BSP supremo said the news of alliance has exposed selfish motive of the former.

Mayawati reiterated that the people of UP would not vote for the Samajwadi Party and that she will ensure that victory is marked by the BSP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

Taking a jibe at the two factions of the Samajwadi Party, Mayawati said the groups will lead to the defeat of each other in the upcoming elections. (ANI)