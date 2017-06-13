Congress backs Rahul Gandhi’s accusation, BJP is forcing everyone into silence

New Delhi, June 13: The Congress Party backed its vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s accusation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is forcing everyone into silence, and stressed that the saffron party is building ‘fear psychosis’ among people which are simply wrong in a democracy.

“Rahul Gandhi is absolutely right in saying that this kind of silence is deafening. A fear psychosis is being built up and this is not a correct thing happening in the democracy,” Congress leader Tom Vadakkan told ANI.

Vadakkan further stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government is not letting the people exercise their right and the ‘fear psychosis’ which is being created will lead to a situation which would reel out of control.

Another Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, it has always been the Prime Minister’s agenda to suppress the truth and they never wanted people to talk freely about the interest of the country.

“They don’t like even if people speak against them, they want the people to accept whatever they say,” Kharge told ANI.

He further said that the government is slowly snatching away the freedom of speech from people.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi accused the Government of silencing the people’s voice and asserted that the ‘power of truth’ was being completely replaced by the ‘truth of power.’

Rahul, who was in Bengaluru for the first step in the re-launch of the National Herald, a Congress-run newspaper started by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, said anybody, who tries to stand for the truth is pushed aside by the present government.

“In India, power manufactures the truth and everyone knows what the truth is, but the people are scared to say it. The power of truth is being completely replaced by the truth of power. The Government is forcing everyone into silence,” he said. (ANI)