Congress, BJP hold rallies in Delhi

New Delhi, May 6: Highlighting several issues,including the AgustaWestland scam and the President’s rule in two states, political opponents BJP and Congress will hold rallies in the national capital on Friday.

While the BJP members decided to stage a sit-in demonstration, protesting the AgustaWestland chopper scam, the Congress, spearheaded by party supremo Sonia Gandhi, vice president Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, is set to perform the ‘save democracy march’ from Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to Parliament.

The party’s agitation pertains to the toppling of two state governments, both belonging to the Congress. It has accused the BPJ of indulging in foul play and horse trading.

BJP lawmaker Kirit Somaiya, who targeted Rahul Gandhi over the chopper scam, was quoted by NDTV as saying, “”Let Sonia and Rahul be where ever they want, but we want to pray before Mahatama Gandhi and ask where the crores of money went in the Agusta chopper scam.”

Senior BJP leader Kamal Nath accused the BJP of diverting the public from the burning issues.

“To divert the attention of people from issues like drought and unemployment, the Modi government has brought up the Agusta issue,” Nath said.