Congress claims audio proof against union minister Kiren Rijiju

December 13, 2016 | By :
Guwahati, December 13: Congress claimed to have an audio proof against union minister Kiren Rijiju of alleged role in Arunachal Pradesh hydropower project scam.
Kiren Rijiju’s name has come up in the Rs 450 crore scam involving hydro project in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Kameng Hydro Electric project is the construction of two dams on the rivers Bichom and Tenga in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. It is a huge project undergoing in the state since 2005 and a scam of Rs 450 crore has come to light.

Amid all these scam reports, opposition has demanded a swift resignation from the Mos as a thorough probe is not possible until he sits on such an important position. Rijuju said, “There is no need for a probe. A probe should be done if any irregularities are there.”

Tags:
Related News
Kiren Rijiju says NIA doing what is best for the Nation
IT raids in Bengaluru: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju rejects opposition’s witch hunt charge
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju targets ‘intolerance brigade’ over Indu Sarkar row
Kejriwal
Did Delhi ask Arvind Kejriwal to sue Jaitley? Why should people pay, BJP asks
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urges people to remain united for a developed Arunachal
You are minister for all Indians not only for Hindus: Asaduddin Owaisi on Rijiju’s ‘Hindus don’t covert’ comment
Top