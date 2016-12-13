Congress claims audio proof against union minister Kiren Rijiju
Guwahati, December 13: Congress claimed to have an audio proof against union minister Kiren Rijiju of alleged role in Arunachal Pradesh hydropower project scam.
Kiren Rijiju’s name has come up in the Rs 450 crore scam involving hydro project in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.
Kameng Hydro Electric project is the construction of two dams on the rivers Bichom and Tenga in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. It is a huge project undergoing in the state since 2005 and a scam of Rs 450 crore has come to light.
Amid all these scam reports, opposition has demanded a swift resignation from the Mos as a thorough probe is not possible until he sits on such an important position. Rijuju said, “There is no need for a probe. A probe should be done if any irregularities are there.”
Tags: #KirenRijiju