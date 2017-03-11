Congress CM candidate Amarinder Singh thanks Rahul Gandhi for Punjab win

Chandigarh, March 11: Congress Punjab head and its Chief Ministerial candidate Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday credited the party’s stellar electoral performance to party President Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul.

“I thank you people of Punjab, my leadership Rahulji and Soniaji,” Amarinder Singh told reporters in his first remarks to the media after the Congress appeared set to return to power in Punjab.

He said the Congress MLAs would be meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday to decide about the swearing in ceremony and the cabinet formation in the border state.

The Congress was leading in 75 out of 117 assembly seats after over three and half hours of vote count that began at 8 a.m.