Congress confirms alliance with Akhilesh Yadav for upcoming UP elections

January 17, 2017 | By :

Lucknow, January 17: Congress senior leader and UP in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad announced that there will be Congress and SP alliance in the upcoming UP elections. He added that “Details about the alliance will be decided in the coming days, for now we can say there will be Cong-SP alliance under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav,” Azad says. “As of now it is an alliance of the Congress and SP, will think about ‘maha-gathbandhan’ in coming days,” Azad says.

Sheila Dikshit, Cong CM candidate says she will withdraw from CM candidature if Cong-SP alliance happens. There cannot be 2 CM candidates.

More details awaited.

Tags: ,
Related News
Protest innovations from Congress | From ‘Pakoda’ stalls to World’s longest protest banner
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
Congress acquired land, compensated farmer Dharma Patil who committed suicide
Top