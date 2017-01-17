Congress confirms alliance with Akhilesh Yadav for upcoming UP elections

Lucknow, January 17: Congress senior leader and UP in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad announced that there will be Congress and SP alliance in the upcoming UP elections. He added that “Details about the alliance will be decided in the coming days, for now we can say there will be Cong-SP alliance under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav,” Azad says. “As of now it is an alliance of the Congress and SP, will think about ‘maha-gathbandhan’ in coming days,” Azad says.

Sheila Dikshit, Cong CM candidate says she will withdraw from CM candidature if Cong-SP alliance happens. There cannot be 2 CM candidates.

More details awaited.