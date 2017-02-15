Congress corporator Manoj Mhatre attacked in Bhiwandi, shot and hacked to death in video

Bhiwandi, Feb15:A Congress leader in the Bhiwandi civic body was shot dead by a couple of unidentified persons late yesterday night around 9.30 PM.

Manoj Mhatre, leader of the Congress party in the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation, was attacked with sharp weapons and then shot from point blank range, said police.

DCP Bhiwandi Zone-II Manoj Patil said, “Mhatre was the resident of Kalwa of Bhiwandi taluka. Due to personal enmity, he shifted to Oswal Wadi in the town.”

WARNING: DISTURBING FOOTAGE. VIEWER’S DISCRETION ADVISED

The assailants fled the spot in a four-wheeler without number plate after the attack, said the police.

He was rushed to Jupiter Hospital at Thane where doctors declared him brought dead.

The motive behind the killing is still not known, said the and also said that there was an attempt to murder him earlier as well.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot and a manhunt has been launched to nab the killers, police said.