Congress could not stake claim to form Govrtnment: Lalu Yadav

March 13, 2017
Farukkhabad tragedy: Lalu demands for imposition of President's rule in UP

Patna, Mar. 13: Taking a jibe at the Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday said although the mandate is fractured, the grand old party could not stake claim to form the government in Goa.
“The mandate is fractured but Congress could not stake claim to form the government, neither they were able to elect a legislative leader,” Lalu told ANI.
He also supported the allegation put forth by Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) chief Mayawati in connection to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) being tampered.
On the occasion of Holi, Lalu sent out wishes to everyone including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

