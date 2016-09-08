Congress demands disqualification of 21 AAP MLAs, Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar

New Delhi, September 8: The Congress on Thursday said that the Delhi High Court order quashing the appointment of 21 parliamentary secretaries by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a vindication of its stand and demanded the disqualification of the MLAs.

“What AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) has done by appointing 21 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries is completely illegal and unconstitutional,” Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar told IANS.

“All the 21 MLAs of the AAP should be disqualified,” he added.

The Congress leader also said that the Delhi High Court order is vindication of what the party has been saying for long.

The Congress leader’s remarks came after the high court quashed the appointment of 21 parliamentary secretaries after the Delhi government conceded that the Lt Governor’s approval was not taken in the matter.

Taking a dig at Kejriwal, Kumar said: “Kejriwal and his leaders preach that they believe in democracy but they are guilty of destroying institutions in political impropriety and mudslinging.”

