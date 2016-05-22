Congress demands probe over Khadse’s links with Dawood

New Delhi, May 22: The Congress Party on Sunday demanded a thorough investigation into allegations that Maharashtra Revenue Minister Eknath Khadse was in touch with fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. “The inquiry must be conducted. We don’t know whether the claims are right or wrong. But whenever there is something connected with Dawood, I think it should be deeply inquired,” Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit told ANI. “And if the minister is not involved then obviously the facts will come out. And in case there is some involvement then it must be probed deeply,” he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) yesterday demanded that the Maharashtra Government conduct an enquiry into the claims that Khadse’s mobile number featured in the call logs of Ibrahim’s wife. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led party also demanded that Khadse resign from his post to ensure a fair and thorough investigation. “He is lying and he should resign, we have got telephone bills that show Khadse’s number was still working a month back,” said AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon. The Maharashtra Revenue Minister, however, dismissed the AAP leader’s claim as ‘baseless’ but admitted that the number in question belonged to him. The Maharashtra Government has asked Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar to investigate whether Khadse had indeed got any phone calls from the underworld don.