Congress demands resignation of Kerala Health minister KK Shylaja alleging nepotism

August 22, 2017 | By :
Congress demands resignation of Kerala Health minister KK Shylaja alleging nepotism. Photograph: Twitter

Thiruvananthpuram/Kerala, August 22: After the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) urged the resignation of Health and Social Welfare Minister K K Shylaja for so-called misuse of power, protests appeared in Kerala.

The United Democratic Front party wanted to raise the issue of  criticism of Kerala High Court made in relation with the admission to self-financing colleges in the state by way of an interruption movement. The protest was started when K K Shylaja replied related to the notice of the movement and wanted that the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan must speak on the issue which said that the opposition party decided to exclude the Health Minister in the House.

The Question Hour also observed similar protest by the members of the  United Democratic Front party when K K Shylaja stood up to answer. On August 21, the United Democratic Front attacked K K Shylaja over the criticisms passed against her by the court while suppressing the appointment of 2 members. The members included a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader to the Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights.

At the same time, United Democratic Front Members of the Legislative Assembly V P Sajeendran, N Shamsuddin, Roji M John, Eldose Kunnappally and T V Ibrahim persisted their ‘satyagrah’ on August 22 demanding  resignation of K K Shylaja.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related News
Kerala tops Niti Aayog health index; UP bottom of the list
Protest innovations from Congress | From ‘Pakoda’ stalls to World’s longest protest banner
Main course of discussion on Twitter, Rajya Sabha, ‘Pakoda’ now takes a protest avatar
Selling ‘pakoda’ better than begging | In Rajya Sabha maiden speech, Amit Shah attacks Congress
Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’
A day before Union Budget, Rahul Gandhi says Cong will change GST structure if it comes to power
Top