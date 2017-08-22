Congress demands resignation of Kerala Health minister KK Shylaja alleging nepotism

Thiruvananthpuram/Kerala, August 22: After the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) urged the resignation of Health and Social Welfare Minister K K Shylaja for so-called misuse of power, protests appeared in Kerala.

The United Democratic Front party wanted to raise the issue of criticism of Kerala High Court made in relation with the admission to self-financing colleges in the state by way of an interruption movement. The protest was started when K K Shylaja replied related to the notice of the movement and wanted that the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan must speak on the issue which said that the opposition party decided to exclude the Health Minister in the House.

Kerala UDF MLA’S started satyagraha in Assembly demanding the resignation of health minister K K Shylaja. @INCIndia @OfficeOfRG pic.twitter.com/PXFzOR1Zky — Kerala PCC (@INCKerala) August 21, 2017

The Question Hour also observed similar protest by the members of the United Democratic Front party when K K Shylaja stood up to answer. On August 21, the United Democratic Front attacked K K Shylaja over the criticisms passed against her by the court while suppressing the appointment of 2 members. The members included a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader to the Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights.

At the same time, United Democratic Front Members of the Legislative Assembly V P Sajeendran, N Shamsuddin, Roji M John, Eldose Kunnappally and T V Ibrahim persisted their ‘satyagrah’ on August 22 demanding resignation of K K Shylaja.