Congress disappointed as it is relegated to being ‘carrier’ of cycle in Uttar Pradesh, Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi, Jan. 31: Hitting back at Congress vice-president Rahu Gandhi’s allegations that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre didn’t provide employment to the youth of the nation as they had promised, Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said the Congress is disappointed because it is relegated to being the ‘carrier’ of the cycle in Uttar Pradesh.

“Rahul Gandhi is complaining because he and his party didn’t get employment. They are such an old party but, had to adjust themselves on the ‘carrier’ of the cycle in Uttar Pradesh. They are just disappointed,” Naidu said.

“The government has given the highest ever number of allocations under the MGNREGA,” he added.

Calling President Pranab Mukherjee’s address at the start of the Budget session of Parliamet earlier in the day historical, inspiring and illustrative, Naidu said the address laid down everything the government has done for the nation in all these years.

“This was the most inspiring address in recent years outlining the road for the future, the journeys covered so far and the philosophies of the government. The president held mirror to the transformation taking place in the country. The address showcased the spirited philosophy of the government for the upliftment of the poorest of the poor,” he said.

He added, “The President enlisted the steps that have been taken for elimination of corruption from the country. He also shared in vivid detail the ideology on which the government is working towards fulfillment of the aspirations of the people – ‘gaanv’, ‘gareeb’, ‘kisaan’, ‘gareeb’, ‘mahila’, ‘yuva’. The Prime Minister’s emphasis on poverty alleviation was also reflected in the address. The people in the Parliament were thumping their desks for all the initiatives taken by the government. ”

Naidu also lauded the people of the nation who sailed through the cash shortage generated due to the demonetisation drive and still supported the BJP leadership in their quest of curbing corruption in the country.

“The amount of patience and perseverence the people of the country have shown while standing shoulder to shoulder with the Prime Minister and suffering to contain corruption and unearth the black money is historical. This was also highlighted,” he said.

President Pranab Mukherjee addressed both Houses of Parliament and listed the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led Union Government across different sectors.

The address was held a day before Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Budget presentation on February 1. The announcement is said to be of historical importance particularly in sight of demonetisation of high-end currency notes that was brought about in November 2016.

Jaitley also tabled Economic Survey 2017 before the Parliamentary session. The economic growth is projected to decrease to 6.75-7.5 percent. (ANI)