Congress' ex-MLA from Punjab Ram Lubhaya passes away following cardiac arrest.

New Delhi, Jan 13: Former Congress legislator from Punjab Ram Lubhaya died at AIIMS on Thursday following cardiac arrest, his family said.

Ram Lubhaya, 77, represented Sham Chaurasi constituency in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district. He is survived by his wife Santosh Chowdhary, former Union Minister of State Health and Family Welfare, and four daughters.

The cremation will take place on January 15 in Hoshiarpur.

–IANS