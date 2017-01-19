Congress files complaint against PM Modi for violating Model Code of Conduct

New Delhi, Jan. 19: The Congress on Thursday filed a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct.

In a complaint filed with the Election Commission, the Congress has quoted the example of the Prime Minister’s video conferencing address at Ramayana Darshnam Exhibition on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s birthday.

The Congress has alleged Prime Minister Modi utilised the event as a part of an election campaign in the name of religion by invoking and making statements regarding Hindu idols.

The grand old party quoted the Prime Minister where he mentioned different characters of the Indian epic Ramayana and compared his government’s policies with that of Lord Rama, accusing him of invoking religion to further the election prospects of the BJP.

The Congress termed the modus operandi of the Prime Minister as a way to arose religious feelings and sentiments of the voters in the name of religion, especially in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, since the issue originated from Ayodhya.

The Congress, along with the letter, has also submitted the complete text of the PM’s speech, along with photographs and a thumbnail image, describing them as tools used for electoral gain by arousing religious sentiments.

The party has demanded stern action against the Prime Minister and has quoted their case as an appropriate one for cancelling or withdrawing the symbol of the BJP.

Earlier on January 13, the BJP had filed a complaint with the poll panel against Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for hurting religious sentiments, by co-relating the symbol of Congress with religious gods such as Shiv, Guru Nanak, Buddha, Islam and Mahavir.

In a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer, the BJP has alleged that Rahul, during a Jan Vedna Sammelan convention, held in Delhi, violated the provisions of Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, Model Code of Conduct and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court. (ANI)