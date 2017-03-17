Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh slams Vishwajit Rane

New Delhi, Mar 16: Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh on Friday slammed radical legislator Vishwajit Rane, who left the party yesterday following the floor test and said that Rane is a person with a peculiar mindset.

Singh told that Rane at 10 a.m. signed the whip and at 12 p.m. he quit the party and probably now is heading towards joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The person who is accusing us, I will ask where is he now? He is heading towards joining the BJP. I know Vishwajit Rane well. At 10 a.m. he signs the whip at 12 p.m. he quits, what can we say about the mindset of such a person,” asked Singh.

Taking a dig at Rane, Singh earlier in the day, claimed that the former was sipping coffee with Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar when the grand old party was electing its legislative party leader.

“Letter to Governor goes after the leader is chosen. Which we did but the Governor took the decision without before that. Who was most vocal in criticising Congress is recognised in Goa. Vishwajit Rane,” tweeted Singh.

“What was he doing when CLP head was being chosen? Having coffee with Parrikar in a Hotel when we were electing the CLP leader,” he added.

The Congress general secretary told that Rane revealed him the inmate list of Parrikar’s swearing-in ceremony, which established the names of all casino owners, hotel owners and mine owners.

“Guest list at Parrikar’s swearing in, the photo of which Vishwajeet Rane showed me on 14th. All Casino Owners Hotel Owners and Mine Owners,” he added.

After being absent during yesterday’s significant floor-test in the Goa Assembly, Vishwajit Rane resigned as the MLA.

Vishwajit Rane, who is upset with the Congress principal leadership, also resigned from the grand old party.

“This is the first step of rebellion against the mismanagement of the party. I don’t have any purpose to stay with this party. I am disappointed with them (Congress). I will contest the polls again,” Vishwajit Rane said yesterday.

The BJP, which achieved second place just behind the Congress with 13 seats in a split mandate in Goa, yesterday proved its majority on the floor of the Goa Assembly under Parrikar’s leadership.

The Congress won 17 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly but was not able to prove majority. (ANI)