Congress gives a spin to PM’s ‘Top’ remark | Asks whether he is on ‘Pot’

New Delhi, Feb 5: The political discourse between BJP and Congress hit another low, with social media head and Karnataka leader of Congress Divya Spandana Ramya openly wondering on Twitter “Is this what happens when you’re on POT?”

Apparently the Tweet was dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who in Karnataka attending an election rally said farmers are his top priority and described ‘TOP’ as Tomato, Onion and Potato.

Is this what happens when you’re on POT? pic.twitter.com/fwSATJoQoP — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 4, 2018



BJP was quick to come to the rescue of its leader and termed the ‘Pot’ remark as an insult to the masses. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya asked in a Tweet “Will Rahul Gandhi maintain silence on Divya Spandana’s comment while he sacked Mani Shankar Aiyar just because his jibe came close to Gujarat election and Karnataka is still some months away? Or sacrificing his close aide, responsible for his rise as a leader, takes some courage?”

Will Rahul Gandhi maintain silence on Divya Spandana’s comment while he sacked Mani Shankar Aiyar just because his jibe came close to Gujarat election and Karnataka is still some months away? Or sacrificing his close aide, responsible for his rise as a leader, takes some courage? — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) February 4, 2018



But other leaders also saw the fun at the ‘pot’shot and also joined in.