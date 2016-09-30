Congress government in Karnataka politicising the Cauvery issue : Pon Radhakrishnan

Nagercoil (TN) Sep 30 : Minister of State and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan today charged the Congress government in Karnataka with politicising the Cauvery issue ‘due to election fever’ and said its popularity had slid in the last four years.

“The Congress government in Karnataka is politicising the Cauvery issue due to election fever. Their popularity has been sliding in the last four years and now it has touched rock bottom,” he told reporters here today.

“If they are not respecting the Supreme Court verdict, they will face the consequences,” he said.

On September 27, the Supreme Court had asked Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water in the next three days despite the unanimous assembly resolution passed by the state on September 23 to use the water only for drinking purposes, citing “acute distress” and “alarmingly low levels” in its dams.

The court had also called for a political solution to the impasse by convening of a meeting of Chief Ministers of both states and the Centre.

Radhakrishnan said the Prime Minister had been taking efforts to find an amicable solution to the Cauvery river water dispute.

To a question, he said he believed that Tamil Nadu chief Minister Jayalalithaa, now recuperating in a hospital in Chennai, where she was admitted on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration, was in good health and would attend to her work after being discharged.

He also urged people not to believe in rumours on her health.

Asked about BJP’s prospects in the local body polls in Tamil Nadu next month, he expressed confidence that the party would capture more seats in the elections.